Aarti Industries allots 40,551 equity shares under ESOP

Aarti Industries has allotted 40,551 equity shares under ESOP on 02 September 2025. Post this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs. 1,81,27,66,590/- (divided in to 36,25,53,318 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs 1,81,29,69,345/- (divided in to 36,25,93,869 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News