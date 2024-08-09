Currency in circulation up 5.9% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 35.23 lakh crore as on August 2, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also contracted by 0.1% on the week to Rs 46.63 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.9% on a year ago basis compared to 4.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 3% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 0.7%.

