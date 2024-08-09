Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 5.9% on year

Currency in circulation up 5.9% on year

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 35.23 lakh crore as on August 2, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also contracted by 0.1% on the week to Rs 46.63 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.9% on a year ago basis compared to 4.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 3% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 0.7%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 9: Sensex climbs 820 pts; Nifty hold 24,350; Ola hits 20% upper circuit

Bangladesh crisis: 1,200 escaped prisoners may cross into India, says BSF

M&M seeks approval for $3 billion China's Shaanxi Automobile JV: Report

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Sebi asks mutual fund industry to proactively conduct stress test

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story