Bhartiya International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 279.96 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 279.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 229.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.279.96229.249.235.3715.132.688.66-3.725.58-5.42

