Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.84% to Rs 8.79 crore

Net profit of Adtech Systems rose 50.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.799.979.6715.351.051.570.881.320.660.44

