BHEL bags LoA for Rs 6,500 crore thermal project from Adani Power

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Adani Power (APL) for setting up six thermal units of 800 MW.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would supply the equipment (steam turbine generator along with auxiliaries) and supervise the erection & commissioning for six thermal units.

The total value of these contracts is Rs 6,500 crore, the company stated.

Navratna PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

The scrip shed 0.21% to end at Rs 264.05 on the BSE yesterday.

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

