Ex-date alert! Angel one, ICICI Pru AMC, 2 others to remain in focus today
Dividend, Stock -Split: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session
SI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of Angel One, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, D. B. Corp, and United Van Der Horst are set to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session, following a series of corporate announcements related to dividends and a stock split.
According to BSE data, shares of Angel One and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will trade ex-dividend today, January 21, after the companies announced interim dividend payouts for their shareholders. D. B. Corp, meanwhile, is scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, January 22. Separately, United Van Der Horst will also go ex-date on January 22, following its announcement of a subdivision (stock split). Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions must own the shares on or before the ex-date. However, the final list of eligible shareholders will be determined based on the record date set by each company.
As per exchange filings, Angel One has declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share. The company has fixed January 21, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has announced an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share, with the record date also set for January 21, 2026.
D. B. Corp has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share and has fixed January 22, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the payout.
Meanwhile, United Van Der Horst has announced the subdivision of each fully and partly paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5 into five fully and partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹1 each.
The company has fixed Thursday, January 22, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the subdivision of equity shares, as per the exchange filling submitted by the company.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 8:09 AM IST