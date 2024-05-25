Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 137.50% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.72% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 869.07% to Rs 9.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.480 0 9.400.97 869 OPM %00 -5.96-32.99 - PBDT0.020.14 -86 0.610.33 85 PBT0.010.12 -92 0.590.31 90 NP0.570.24 138 1.732.61 -34

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

