Singer India launches new 3-in-1 wi-fi enabled sewing machine

May 24 2024
Singer India has launched its latest 3-in-1 wi-fi enabled sewing machine, The SE9185.

SE9185 boasts of mySewnet mobile app, which allows for monitoring of designs, receiving updates on progress and even thread levels. The machine features a 7-inch touchscreen and with Wi-Fi connectivity, users can access 250 built-in stitches, four sewing fonts, and seven types of one-step buttonholes. The machine resume designs in case of a power outage. It includes multiple built-in designs, featuring interesting and new patterns such as birds, tigers, bees, cameras, heels, margaritas, paws, and lipsticks.

The top features of SE 9185 are:

Wi-fi enabled
Large 7 - inch color touchscreen
My Sewnet App
Post Power outrage - resume embroidery design
Free 100 MB Cloud Storage
151 Built-in embroidery designs with 10 Embroidery fonts
250 Built-in Stitches
Sewing Speed at 850 SPM & Embroidery Speed 450 SPM

First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

