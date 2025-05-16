Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit declines 32.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.35% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 32.90% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.35% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.32% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.94% to Rs 8.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

