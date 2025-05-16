Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 55.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 55.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 127.29 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 55.84% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 127.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.17% to Rs 27.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 491.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 472.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales127.29118.44 7 491.32472.39 4 OPM %10.888.15 -9.1011.05 - PBDT16.0112.13 32 49.6958.13 -15 PBT12.579.01 40 36.3045.16 -20 NP10.416.68 56 27.0833.92 -20

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

