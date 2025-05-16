Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 55.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 127.29 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 55.84% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 127.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.17% to Rs 27.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 491.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 472.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

