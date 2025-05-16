Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.01% to Rs 442.02 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 27.92% to Rs 75.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.01% to Rs 442.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.20% to Rs 296.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 2035.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1758.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales442.02368.31 20 2035.151758.54 16 OPM %24.8321.75 -20.4718.62 - PBDT119.1194.67 26 447.60359.32 25 PBT101.6681.50 25 392.14318.75 23 NP75.5059.02 28 296.96239.09 24

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

