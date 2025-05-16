Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.01% to Rs 442.02 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 27.92% to Rs 75.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.01% to Rs 442.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.20% to Rs 296.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 2035.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1758.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

442.02368.312035.151758.5424.8321.7520.4718.62119.1194.67447.60359.32101.6681.50392.14318.7575.5059.02296.96239.09

