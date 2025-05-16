Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.01% to Rs 442.02 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 27.92% to Rs 75.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.01% to Rs 442.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.20% to Rs 296.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 2035.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1758.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
