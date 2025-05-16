Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 47.81 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries declined 28.71% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 25.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 154.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

47.8145.52154.77144.6916.9014.1315.7313.7313.8217.8041.9539.8712.6216.6537.2334.848.8912.4725.4525.11

