Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 47.81 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries declined 28.71% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 25.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 154.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.8145.52 5 154.77144.69 7 OPM %16.9014.13 -15.7313.73 - PBDT13.8217.80 -22 41.9539.87 5 PBT12.6216.65 -24 37.2334.84 7 NP8.8912.47 -29 25.4525.11 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 30.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 131.42% in the March 2025 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 55.25% in the March 2025 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 654.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Lerthai Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story