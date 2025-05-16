Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net profit of Rs 153.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net profit of Rs 153.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 1915.80 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova reported to Rs 153.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 58.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 1915.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1746.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 988.72% to Rs 839.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 7192.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6644.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1915.801746.40 10 7192.106644.80 8 OPM %18.0215.54 -16.3113.56 - PBDT304.50216.20 41 989.70721.30 37 PBT209.30115.20 82 621.10339.40 83 NP153.60-58.60 LP 839.4077.10 989

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 30.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 131.42% in the March 2025 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 55.25% in the March 2025 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 654.69% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story