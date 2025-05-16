Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net profit of Rs 153.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 1915.80 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova reported to Rs 153.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 58.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 1915.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1746.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 988.72% to Rs 839.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 7192.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6644.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

