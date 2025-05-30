Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.05% to Rs 96.94 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 12.92% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.05% to Rs 96.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.13% to Rs 10.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 505.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 397.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

