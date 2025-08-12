Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 42.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 77.50 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 42.55% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

