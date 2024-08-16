Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bihariji Ispat Udyog consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 47.58% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Bihariji Ispat Udyog declined 81.82% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.58% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.907.44 -48 OPM %42.5625.94 -PBDT0.220.51 -57 PBT0.080.44 -82 NP0.060.33 -82

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

