Bihariji Ispat Udyog consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.58% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Bihariji Ispat Udyog declined 81.82% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.58% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.907.4442.5625.940.220.510.080.440.060.33

