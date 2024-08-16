Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 123.09 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 43.88% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 123.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales123.0996.36 28 OPM %4.927.09 -PBDT4.895.89 -17 PBT1.862.78 -33 NP1.410.98 44

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

