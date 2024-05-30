Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manbro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Manbro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 1097.44% to Rs 4.67 crore

Net loss of Manbro Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1097.44% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6053.85% to Rs 24.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.670.39 1097 24.000.39 6054 OPM %0.2171.79 -1.1346.15 - PBDT0.010.28 -96 0.280.18 56 PBT0.010.28 -96 0.280.18 56 NP-0.030.28 PL 0.240.18 33

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

