Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 88.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales decline 27.51% to Rs 39.53 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 88.28% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.85% to Rs 16.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 171.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.5354.53 -28 171.58167.07 3 OPM %3.6716.89 -8.794.22 - PBDT1.669.77 -83 14.736.29 134 PBT0.968.97 -89 12.034.01 200 NP0.776.57 -88 16.1919.95 -19

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

