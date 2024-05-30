Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marsons standalone net profit declines 86.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Marsons standalone net profit declines 86.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 46.69% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Marsons declined 86.99% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.69% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.73% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 6.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.772.57 47 6.464.56 42 OPM %15.9262.65 -18.1122.81 - PBDT0.633.68 -83 1.334.17 -68 PBT0.453.46 -87 0.633.27 -81 NP0.453.46 -87 0.633.27 -81

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

