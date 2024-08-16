Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 751.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 149.23% to Rs 77.36 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 751.79% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.23% to Rs 77.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.3631.04 149 OPM %87.1455.57 -PBDT61.6011.55 433 PBT60.8610.40 485 NP49.835.85 752

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

