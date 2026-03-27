With effect from 01 April 2026

The board of Biocon at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has approved the appointment of Shreehas Pradeep Tambe (DIN: 09796480), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics (BBL), as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 01 April 2026 and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (Key Managerial Personnel of the Company) for a period of 5 (five) years effective from 01 April 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

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