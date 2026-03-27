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Graphite India Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2026.

Graphite India Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2026.

HEG Ltd soared 12.24% to Rs 563.75 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66003 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd surged 8.71% to Rs 646.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78409 shares in the past one month.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd spiked 5.77% to Rs 268.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96152 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd spurt 4.93% to Rs 702.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10183 shares in the past one month.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 4.78% to Rs 6915.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4861 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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