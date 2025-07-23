Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 64.56 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 2.04% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 64.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.64.5661.6114.9515.229.419.078.247.836.005.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News