Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scales above 25,150; IT shares advance

Nifty scales above 25,150; IT shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in early-afternoon trade, supported by positive global cues. Investors will closely monitor IPO activity, the India-US trade deal, and developments on the tariff front. The Nifty traded above 25,150 mark.

IT shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 376.80 points or 0.46% to 82,574.42. The Nifty 50 index added 111.55 points or 0.44% to 25,167.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,715 shares rose and 2,101 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.90% to 10.55. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,201 at a premium of 33.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,167.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index gained 0.49% to 37,041.05. The index fell 0.76% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

LTIMindtree (up 1.50%), Infosys (up 0.74%), HCL Technologies (up 0.55%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.44%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.42%) and Wipro (up 0.06%) advanced.

On the other hand, Mphasis (down 2.34%), Persistent Systems (down 1.23%) and Coforge (down 0.08%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) declined 3.18% after the company reported a net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.95 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 24.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Aurionpro Solutions tumbled 6.47%. The company has reported a 14% increase in net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 29% rise in revenue to Rs 337 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story