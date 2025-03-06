Biocon Biologics collaborates with Civica

To supply Aspart drug substance and expand patient access to Insulin Aspart in the US

Biocon Biologics and Civica, Inc. (Civica), a not-for-profit generic drug and pharmaceutical company founded in 2018 to address and resolve life-saving drug shortages and affordability, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to expand access and affordability of Insulin Aspart in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocon Biologics will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc., who will use the drug substance to produce Insulin Aspart drug product, a rapid-acting insulin analog, at its manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia. Civica will commercialize the medicine for patients in the United States, after completion of development work and clinical trials. No technology transfer is involved in the agreement.

