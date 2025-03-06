Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Total accumulated order for FY 25 stands at Rs 13,724 cr

Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth Rs.577 crore. Major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication system for submarine, doppler weather radar, train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, services etc. With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs.13,724 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News