Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total accumulated order for FY 25 stands at Rs 13,724 cr

Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth Rs.577 crore. Major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication system for submarine, doppler weather radar, train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, services etc. With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs.13,724 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Board of Laurus Labs approves investment of Rs 83.30 cr in KRKA Pharma

QPower acquires 51% stake in Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

PDS announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Tritron Fashion FZCO in UAE

Rites receives LoA worth Rs 28 cr from South Central Railway

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story