PDS announced that PDS Multinational FZCO., a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has today, i.e., 06 March 2025, notified the Company's officer about the incorporation of a new entity in the UAE, named 'Tritron Fashion FZCO', effective from 03 March 2025, as a subsidiary of PDS Multinational FZCO.

