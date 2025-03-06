Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With revenue potential of Rs 1,700 cr

Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Altius, a premium residential project with a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.

Strategically located in Sholinganallur, in the heart of Chennai's dynamic IT corridor, offering seamless connectivity to major business districts. Spanning 6.5 acres, Brigade Altius, with a total development area of 1.4 million square feet, features three signature towers comprising 43 floors each, will be one of the tallest and most prestigious developments in the area. Brigade Altius is poised to redefine luxury living in the city.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Laurus Labs approves investment of Rs 83.30 cr in KRKA Pharma

QPower acquires 51% stake in Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

PDS announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Tritron Fashion FZCO in UAE

Rites receives LoA worth Rs 28 cr from South Central Railway

Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Indofast Energy

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story