QPower acquires 51% stake in Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments has executed and completed the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement which was entered into on 25 April 2024 for acquisition of 5,22,750 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, representing 51% of the Equity Share Capital of Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (Mehru) from the Promoters of Mehru.

Consequently, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers has become 51% subsidiary of Quality Power Electrical Equipments.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

