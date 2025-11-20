Biocon drops after brokerage downgrades stock to 'Sell'

Biocon tumbled 3.32% to Rs 396.25 after a foreign brokerage issued a double downgrade on the stock, cutting its rating to Sell from Buy and slashing its target price.

The brokerage reduced Biocons target to Rs 360 from Rs 430, implying a downside of 12.20% from the previous close of Rs 410. It said the companys valuation has become expensive.

The broker trimmed valuation multiples across key business segments. The biosimilars business multiple was cut to 14x EBITDA from 20x, citing deteriorating market conditions and evolving USFDA guidelines. The generics division multiple was reduced to 14x from 16x due to weaker margins.