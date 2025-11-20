Biocon drops after brokerage downgrades stock to 'Sell'

Biocon tumbled 3.32% to Rs 396.25 after a foreign brokerage issued a double downgrade on the stock, cutting its rating to Sell from Buy and slashing its target price.The brokerage reduced Biocons target to Rs 360 from Rs 430, implying a downside of 12.20% from the previous close of Rs 410. It said the companys valuation has become expensive.
The broker trimmed valuation multiples across key business segments. The biosimilars business multiple was cut to 14x EBITDA from 20x, citing deteriorating market conditions and evolving USFDA guidelines. The generics division multiple was reduced to 14x from 16x due to weaker margins.
The brokerage acknowledged Biocon's strong global position in biosimilar R&D and execution, but warned that pricing pressure and an increasingly crowded competitive pipeline may hold back sales and keep earnings below earlier expectations.
Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.
On a consolidated basis, Biocon reported net profit of Rs 84.50 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 20.24% YoY to Rs 4262.50 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app