Biocon gains on U.S. entry for denosumab biosimilars

Biocon rose 1.09% to Rs 344.55 after its arm Biocon Biologics signed a settlement and license deal with Amgen Inc.The pact clears the way for the U.S. launch of denosumab biosimilars Bosaya and Aukelso from 1 October 2025.
The agreement settles ongoing patent litigation in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey. It allows Biocon Biologics to market biosimilars to Amgens Prolia (osteoporosis) and Xgeva (cancer bone disease).
The FDA approved both drugs in September 2025 and granted them provisional interchangeability.
CEO Shreehas Tambe said the settlement expands Biocon's oncology portfolio and marks its entry into bone health. He added the launch will widen patient access to advanced biologics and strengthen Biocons role as a global biosimilar leader.
Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.
In its latest financial results, Biocon reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app