SML Isuzu sells 1,055 auto units in September'25

SML Isuzu's total auto sales fell by 10% to 950 units in September 2025 from 1,055 units sold in the same period last year.

While sales of cargo vehicles declined by 9% to 370 units, passenger vehicles contracted by 10% to 580 units in September 2025 over September 2024.

For the period from April-September 2025, total auto sales added up to 8,145 units (up 7% YoY).

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Q1 FY25.