Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS inks $100 million deal with US-based industrial equipment manufacturer

LTTS inks $100 million deal with US-based industrial equipment manufacturer

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

L&T Technology Services today announced a major milestone in its Sustainability segment with the signing of a $100 million multi-year agreement with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer catering to the semiconductor value chain.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will support the clients' initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering, and platform automation, leveraging its deep expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies. LTTS will also set-up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the client in accelerating innovation, simplifying platforms, application engineering and transitioning towards a more digital and AI-enabled future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Adani Total Gas, Swan Defence, Pricol, Lupin, Allied Blenders

INR recovers slightly ahead of RBI

Adani Road Transport to acquire Yashodhan Highways and KN Highways Development

Shares of BMW Ventures list in T Group

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies list in B Group

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story