Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy operationalizes 112.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 112.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries has operationalized an aggregate 112.5 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,598.6 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 11.43 p.m. on 30 September 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 30 September 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

