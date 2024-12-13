Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.14, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.11% in last one year as compared to a 16.17% rally in NIFTY and a 20.28% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.14, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24608.35. The Sensex is at 81455.03, up 0.2%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 14.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1964.75, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

