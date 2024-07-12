Biocon Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 350.65, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 36.36% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% rally in NIFTY and a 48.35% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 350.65, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24553.1. The Sensex is at 80676.48, up 0.98%.Biocon Ltd has gained around 3.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20601.7, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.18 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 351.5, down 1.31% on the day. Biocon Ltd jumped 36.36% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% rally in NIFTY and a 48.35% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 393.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News