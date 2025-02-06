Biocon Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for third straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 397.1, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.81% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% gain in NIFTY and a 18.78% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 397.1, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Biocon Ltd has added around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21868.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.75, up 1.48% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 36.81% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% gain in NIFTY and a 18.78% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News