Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.02, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.89% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% slide in NIFTY and a 23.61% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.02, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 5.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1650.75, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

