Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1018.55, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21868.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

