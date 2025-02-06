Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1018.55, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1018.55, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 1.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21868.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1018.65, up 3.95% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 28.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

