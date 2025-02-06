HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.54%, up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 637.5, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.35% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% gain in NIFTY and a 15.39% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 637.5, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 2.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23664.4, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 638, up 1.19% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 5.35% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% gain in NIFTY and a 15.39% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 77.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

