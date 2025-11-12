Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 392.6, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% gain in NIFTY and a 3.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 392.6, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. Biocon Ltd has added around 12.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22369.6, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 393.3, up 1.77% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% gain in NIFTY and a 3.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

