D B Corp Ltd soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 264, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.57% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% fall in NIFTY and a 20.79% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 264, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 0.04% in last one month.