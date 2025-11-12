Wipro Ltd spurts 1.55%

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 245.43, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36116.9, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 246.58, up 1.55% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 13.73% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 21.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.