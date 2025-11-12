Coforge Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1823.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36116.9, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1830, up 1.33% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 85.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.