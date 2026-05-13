Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.35, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% fall in NIFTY and a 11.37% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.35, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23468.45. The Sensex is at 74886.66, up 0.44%. Biocon Ltd has added around 19.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23840.9, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.85 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.55, up 3.75% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 23.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% fall in NIFTY and a 11.37% fall in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 273.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.