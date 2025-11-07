Birla Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 2206.53 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation reported to Rs 90.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 2206.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1952.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2206.531952.5613.829.08265.26109.34130.95-35.6990.48-25.19

