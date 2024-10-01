Birla Estates garners revenue of Rs 600 cr in Birla Trimaya Phase II project

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly Century Textiles and Industries) today announced that Birla Trimaya Phase II - The Park, has sold almost 95% of its inventory within 24 hours of its launch achieving an approximate booking value of about Rs 600 crore. This sales success follows the record-breaking performance of Phase I of Birla Trimaya, which secured approximately Rs 500 crore in bookings within just 36 hours of its launch. Overall, the cumulative booking value achieved till date is approx. Rs 1,100 crore and the project is anticipated to generate a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore across the entire 52 acre development.

Set in the prime location of Shettigere Road, Devanahalli, Bengaluru North, the project is spread across an expansive 52 acres of land parcel. Building on the success of Phase I, Birla Trimaya Phase II - The Park, presents a thoughtfully curated collection of apartments, row houses and duplex homes, catering to the diverse needs of discerning homebuyers with customised home configurations. Its strategic location, coupled with the exceptional design, represents a significant opportunity for homebuyers looking to invest in North Bengaluru's fast-growing real estate market

