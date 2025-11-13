Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fischer Medical Ventures arm wins order of Rs 9.29 cr

Fischer Medical Ventures arm wins order of Rs 9.29 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
From Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department

Time Medical International Ventures (India), the wholly owned subsidiary of Fischer Medical Ventures has been awarded a Rs 9.29 crore order by the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department for supplying and installing 65 advanced Digital Radiography Units across the state. The project will modernize veterinary diagnostics, enhance animal healthcare, and strengthen diagnostic access in over 60 locations statewide.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

