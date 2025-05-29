Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sizemasters Technology standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sizemasters Technology standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology declined 41.18% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.45% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 14.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.703.59 3 14.1710.94 30 OPM %5.9516.16 -20.6823.31 - PBDT0.410.70 -41 3.593.18 13 PBT0.390.68 -43 3.503.11 13 NP0.300.51 -41 2.622.33 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shah Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Monotype India standalone net profit rises 223.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation consolidated net profit declines 90.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 217.78% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story