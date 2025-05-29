Sizemasters Technology standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology declined 41.18% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.45% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 14.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.703.5914.1710.945.9516.1620.6823.310.410.703.593.180.390.683.503.110.300.512.622.33

